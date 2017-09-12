Review: SURPASSING CERTAINTY: WHAT MY TWENTIES TAUGHT ME by Janet Mock

Sep
22
2017
A constant theme of the book is Mock’s profound isolation, reinforced by her “stealth” status, “wearing that cloak of normalcy” where she is seen as a cisgender woman.
Indies Elsewhere: Laguna Libros

Sep
21
2017
Laguna Libros started as a small publisher of art books and has become a well-established press that has made a strong impact in the international publishing scene by remaining nimble, smart, and curious.
Band of Mothers

Sep
21
2017
A few days before my son was born, my parents and sister came to Princeton, where my husband and I lived at the time, to witness the birth. They had found a sublet a few blocks away from our apartment, but my mother wanted to spend the first few
The Readers: Scott Esposito and the Redemptive Powers of Translation

Sep
21
2017
We misunderstand each other and we pull away. Even within one language like English, words mean different things to different people, and we gravitate towards those who use this meaning-making technology as we do. Some people struggle to differentiate between systemic issues and issues of personality. The quest for
“The characters get to talk back all the time”: An Interview with Michael Blouin

Sep
20
2017
His latest novel Legend appears with TalonBooks this fall, and a subsequent novel, Skin House, appears with Anvil Press in Spring of 2018.
The Black Aesthetic: Salvation and Deliverance in Jimi Hendrix’s “Hear My Train A Comin'” and “Purple Haze”

Sep
20
2017
album cover for Are You Experienced by Jimi Hendrix
Forty-seven years ago, in the month of September, the legendary blues rock singer Jimi Hendrix died. When Hendrix passed away suddenly from an unintentional drug overdose at the age of twenty-seven, he was at the peak of his musical career.
Death Memoirs and What They Impart to the Living

Sep
20
2017
Recent memoirs on death and dying offer profound insights for the living, from Edwidge Danticat’s comprehensive new book, The Art of Death, to more intimate accounts of facing death first-hand, such as Nina Riggs’ The Bright Hour and Cory Taylor’s Dying: A Memoir.
Star Stuff: Poets on Space

Sep
19
2017
Science relies on metaphors. The work that metaphors do, after all, is to either make the familiar strange, or to make the strange familiar. Science is full of strangenesses, difficult for most of us to grasp unless we have something more quotidian to compare it to. Space, in particular,
Creative Thought and Chronic Pain

Sep
19
2017
Chronic pain necessitates time spent alone, and so seems a natural conduit for loneliness. This doesn’t signal immediate alarm for the writer, who excels in spending time alone. But is there a more insidious, pervasive relationship between chronic pain and the writing process? How does it alter the texture
Round-Up: The National Book Awards, Charlie Bucket, and The Handmaid’s Tale

Sep
19
2017
From the National Book Awards’ longlist to the Emmys, we've rounded up the latest in literary news.
